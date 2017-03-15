Gardaí investigate serious injuries to baby in Co Louth apartment

A baby is undergoing medical treatment having been injured in unexplained circumstances.

The girl is in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital.

She was brought to hospital from an apartment complex in Co Louth.

The property where the child is believed to have sustained her injuries on Monday has been examined by the Garda.

The nature of that inquiry will be determined by a medical examination of the baby.

A garda spokeswoman said the girl was removed to a local hospital on Monday and later transferred to a Dublin hospital where remains in a serious condition.

“The circumstances of how the child received her injuries is now part of a Garda investigation.”