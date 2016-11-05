Gardaí investigate reports of gunshots in Dublin flat complex
Alarm raised at the Basin Street flats in the south inner city; investigations ongoing
The Basin Street flats in Dublin’s south inner city. Photograph: Google Streetview
Gardaí are investigating reports of gunshots fired in a Dublin flat complex on Friday night.
They were called to the Basin Street flats in the south inner city at about 10.30pm. When they arrived they found no evidence of injuries or damage.
Investigations are ongoing by gardaí in Kilmainham.