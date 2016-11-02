Gardaí investigate death of two pensioners in Co Mayo

Gardaí in Co Mayo are continuing to investigate the deaths of an elderly couple in their home near the village of Irishtown on Tuesday.

The couple were named locally as Tom Fitzgerald, a painting and decorating contractor, and his wife, Kitty.

Locals last night described both as “community stalwarts” who were active in parish activities.

The alarm was raised and ambulance personnel and gardaí arrived at the couple’s bungalow, about a mile from the village, shortly after 3pm.

Mr Fitzgerald, who was in his 70s, and his wife, who was in her 60s, were both dead when help arrived. Sources said both bodies sustained severe injuries consistent with being badly beaten.

A third person at the scene, believed to be related to the couple, was found with injuries.

The man, in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway and it is understood he was later transferred to a hospital in Dublin for treatment.

He remained in hospital on Wednesday.

Gardaí were unwilling to comment on the exact circumstances of the deaths but a source said it was too early to draw definite conclusions.

Neighbours described the late couple as being good and generous neighbours who were committed to the community.

Following Mass at Irishtown church last night, parish priest Fr Martin O’Connor said the congregation was “deeply shocked”.

He described the late couple as “saintly”.

“They would be embarrassed if I called them that but they were,” he said.

“Anything that was to be done for the betterment of the community Tom would be involved in it.

“A lot of people were crying at this evening’s Mass. We all have very happy memories of his lovely couple.”

Joe Reapy, of the nearby Davitts GAA Club, said: “Tom had a great spirit when it came to community matters. If anything was going on, Tom was sure to have a hand in it.

Pat McHugh, a former county councillor in the area, said Mr Fitzgerald was “ a nice man and good company”.

“Kitty too was a good, kind person. She had a nice word for everyone...They were lovely people to call on at anytime.”