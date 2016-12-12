Gardaí identify the three men killed in Dungarvan crash

Gardaí have identified the three young men killed when their car was involved in a collision near Dungarvan in Co Waterford earlier this month.

Supt Mick Lacey confirmed the three men who died in the crash – Eamon Dixon (22), Michael Tobin (38) and Kenneth O’Sullivan (39) – had been identified following the completion of DNA tests.

All three were killed when Mr O’Sullivan’s VW Golf burst into flames after it was in collision with a Citroen Picasso people carrier on the N72 near Dungarvan, at around 10am on December 4th.

Mr Tobin, from Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, but formerly of Goulane, Old Parish, was buried in Old Parish on Sunday.

He is survived by his children Jason, Philip and Michaela-Rose, as well as his parents Michael and Anne, and brothers Noel, Kenneth and Evan.

Mr Dixon’s remains will be cremated at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy in Cork, following requiem and funeral mass at St Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside on Tuesday.

His mother, Lorraine Nash, posted a tribute to her son on Facebook alongside a picture of the young man.

“My beautiful handsome boy . . . Devastated beyond words . . . you were my first born . . . if I could have u back is all I want,” she wrote.

Mr O’Sullivan is understood to have been living in Roche’s Buildings in Blackpool on the north side of Cork city.

All six occupants of the Citroen Picasso – Mary Bermingham (37) and her partner Gary Fenton (35) and her four children, ranging in age from six to 14 – were seriously injured in the crash.

Both Ms Bermingham and Mr Fenton and her nine-year-old daughter were airlifted by the Irish Coast Guard and Air Corps helicopter to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where they underwent emergency surgery.

Another of Ms Bermingham’s daughters was also transferred to CUH while the remaining two children were taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Four of the family remain in the CUH where their conditions are still said to be very serious but it’s understood they are making progress in their recovery.