Gardaí hunt for thieves who stole €400,000 fire engine

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a fire engine from a station in Co Donegal.

Thieves broke into Stranorlar fire station overnight and made off with the Scania fire truck which is estimated to be worth more than €400,000.

The truck, which only came into service last year, was later found close to the Border at Killygordan.

It has since been returned to the station for a technical examination.

An investigation into the theft of the vehicle from the station is under way.

Gardaí are also investigating reports that the thieves triggered the sirens and flashing lights on the vehicle.

Garda Insp Goretti Sheridan confirmed that vital equipment is missing from the fire engine.

Real concern

She appealed to anybody in the area with CCTV footage to get in contact with gardaí.

Insp Sheridan said the theft of the fire engine was a real concern.

“The fact that the station was without a fire engine for several hours is a real worry. These people might have thought this was funny, but it could have been a much more serious incident had there have been a fire overnight.

“There is also vital equipment missing from the fire tender which is a real concern.

“We are appealing to anybody who may know anything about this incident to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074-9167100.

“We are also asking people in the Finn Valley area to check their CCTV footage in case the stolen fire truck may have featured,” she said.

The fire engine was eventually located after 8am at Monellan Road at the entrance to a forest.

The PSNI are also investigating the possibility that the fire engine may have been driven into Northern Ireland.