Gardaí hospitalised after ramming of patrol car

Two gardaí were treated in hospital after their car was rammed by a Volkswagen Golf in Co Meath.

The incident happened in the forecourt of a service station in the Kiltale area.

Gardaí had been on patrol in the area after a burglary when they spotted a suspect silver Volkswagen Golf with four men in the forecourt.

As the officers drove into the forecourt, the Volkswagen Golf reversed into a civilian car, injuring a woman.

The Volkswagen Golf then rammed the Garda car and fled the scene.

Two of the men fled the scene on foot but were followed by gardaí.

One of the men (18) was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was detained at Trim Garda station.

The injured woman and two gardaí were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin, for treatment.

The Volkswagen Golf was found a short time later in a field near Mullagh Cross on the Summerhill to Dunboyne Road.

Local gardaí were being assisted by the Air Support Unit in a search of the area.

Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the suspect car in and around the Kiltale area or may have seen it being abandoned at Mullagh Cross to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046-9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.