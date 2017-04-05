Gardaí hopeful new lead may solve mystery of Trevor Deely

Re-examined CCTV footage from the night of Trevor Deely’s disappearance has revealed a new lead which gardaí are hoping to follow up on, according to a report.

The 22-year-old man from Naas, Co Kildare, went missing following an office Christmas party in the early hours of December 8th, 2000.

Public appeals for information have up to this point been unsuccessful in helping to locate his whereabouts.

Gardaí opened a cold case review of the investigation in December, as part of which CCTV footage captured of Mr Deely walking home was sent to specialists in the UK for digital enhancement.

The CCTV footage contains the last known sighting of Mr Deely at 4.14am on the morning of December 8th, outside the then Bank of Ireland building on the corner of Baggot Street and Haddington Road in Dublin 4.

It shows him walking away from the camera in the direction of Haddington Road, holding an umbrella.

No trace of him, or anything belonging to him, has ever been found.

Office party

Mr Deely worked for Bank of Ireland Asset Management. That evening he had been attending their office party at the Hilton Hotel on Charlemont Place.

Afterwards, Mr Deely and some of his colleagues went to Buck Whaley’s night club on Leeson Street. Mr Deely went to his workplace afterwards.

According to a report on RTÉ News at One the remastered footage reveals the presence of a man who Mr Deely spoke to before entering the offices of his workplace at Bank of Ireland Asset Managementat about 3.30am.

The man can be seen standing at the corner of the offices before he crosses the road and disappears from view, and gardaí are said to be interested in speaking with this person as he was one of the last people to speak to Mr Deely prior to his disappearance.

Speaking in December, his father Michael Deely spoke of the family’s delight at the renewed review by gardaí.

“I’m delighted, it’s something we were looking for for the last number of years.

“We always thought it would be useful to get a re-examination of the whole thing, go through every line and bit of information that came up,” he said.

Anyone with any information about Trevor Deely or another missing person should email missing_persons@garda.ie or contact any Garda station.