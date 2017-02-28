Gardaí hope to link blood found at murdered man’s home with killer

Gardaí investigating the murder of Paddy Lyons in Co Waterford are hoping that DNA tests on blood stains found at his farmhouse will help them to identify his killer.

It is understood Garda technical experts found two different blood types at the isolated farmhouse outside Ballysaggart where the 90-year-old pensioner, who lived alone, was found dead last Saturday.

While they have been able to confirm one blood type as belonging to the deceased, they are trying to identify the source of the second sample. The blood has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí believe Mr Lyons was the victim of a violent and sustained assault during a robbery on Friday evening or night. He suffered extensive injuries, including a broken collarbone, a broken wrist and a gash on his head.

A man in his 20s remained in custody on Tuesday night at Dungarvan Garda station where he was being questioned about the murder of Mr Lyons. He was arrested at a house on the outskirts of Clonmel in Co Tipperary on Monday.

Sources said the man, who is originally from Waterford city, had a number of scratches and cuts to his arm which gardaí have asked him to explain.

Car grille

Gardaí are also expected to question him about a part of a car grille found at Mr Lyons’s isolated house where it appeared a vehicle had struck a pillar on the property. It is understood Garda technical experts found a similar car grille with a piece missing at the house in Clonmel where the man was arrested.

The arrest was made after gardaí were contacted by a couple who came forward voluntarily on Monday to say they had called to Mr Lyons’ s house on Saturday evening and found him slumped in a chair. They then drove to a neighbour’s house to notify them.

Gardaí took witness statements from the couple, who are not from Ballysaggart, and once they were satisfied they had nothing to do with the death, they focused their inquiry on others who used to call to the pensioner on a regular basis.

Gardaí were aware Mr Lyons received regular visits from various people with whom he was friends. They identified a middle-aged woman from Waterford city, who used to regularly visit the elderly bachelor, as someone who might be able to assist them in their inquiry.

Several hundred euro

Gardaí in Lismore had been alerted by bank staff that the woman had collected Mr Lyons in her car during a visit to the town several weeks ago when he withdrew several hundred euro from an account which he had opened following a burglary more than 10 years ago.

Garda sources said the arrested man is well-known to the woman.

Meanwhile, Garda technical experts were continuing to carry out a forensic examination on Tuesday night of the house in Clonmel where the man was arrested. Another forensic team was continuing to examine Mr Lyons’s farmhouse in Ballysaggart, some 50km (30 miles) from Clonmel.