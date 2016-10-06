Gardaí hold ‘open and frank’ talks with Minister on pay

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said it is open to further talks with Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald to avert threatened industrial action.

In a statement, the association said it had met Mr Fitzgerald at the Department of Justice Thursday afternoon.

“There was an open and frank discussion with the Minister around the pay and conditions of Gardaí and the Garda Representative Association ensured the views of their members were heard.

“The Garda Representative Association is open to the possibility of further discussions and these talks will take place in the near future.”

The GRA has voted to take industrial action following the rejection of pay proposals negotiated with the Department of Justice.

The action includes a withdrawal of services on November 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th.

Separately, the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has demanded its members receive an additional 16.5 per cent pay, lodging the claim during talks with Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald.

It says the demand is not a pay rise but instead amounts to everything its members lost in the recession including pay cuts, the pension levy and pay increases foregone.