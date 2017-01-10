Gardaí have no suspects or witnesses in Kym Owens case

Gardaí still have no suspects or witnesses in the case of Kym Owens (18), the Maynooth University student who remains in intensive care after an incident which took place as she walked back to her student accommodation two months ago.

Ms Owens remains in an induced coma in intensive care at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, Dublin, after suffering serious injuries in the incident.

She is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The 18-year-old was found on the evening of November 20th, 2016, a short distance from her student accommodation in Maynooth, Co Kildare, with injuries including two broken eye-sockets, a dislocated jaw and a broken nose.

She had taken a bus to Maynooth from her native Castleblayney in Co Monaghan earlier that day.

Gardaí are examining whether Ms Owens may have suffered the injuries in a fall or if she was hit by a vehicle.

However, a criminal investigation into what happened is still open and witnesses are asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-6666111.

Gardaí have interviewed hundreds of people about the incident, but have yet to find any suspects or witnesses.

The investigation has been hampered by heavy fog on the night of the incident, which obscured CCTV cameras.

It is understood officers are satisfied Ms Owens was not assaulted by someone who had been on her bus.

Kym Owens Recovery Fund

Meanwhile, a group called the Kym Owens Recovery Fund has raised just under €7,000 on the GoFundMe website to aid Kym’s recovery.

The group, which is based in Castleblayney, has also been carrying out street collections.

A concert is taking place on Tuesday night in the Glencarn Hotel in Castleblayney, featuring Big Tom and Declan Nerney, the proceeds of which will go to the fund.