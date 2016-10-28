Gardaí escalate action with second day of work-to-rule

More than 2,000 garda sergeants and inspectors are taking part in the second day of industrial action on Friday.

Members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) which represents mid-ranking officers, have escalated their work-to-rule action as part of their campaign for pay restoration.

AGSI members boycotted the Garda IT system Pulse last Friday.

From 7am this Friday, until 7am on Saturday, members have again refused to use Pulse, the Garda’s internal computer system.

They will also not carry out administrative duties such as detailing members for duty, processing files or responding to correspondence from management.

The union said no derogations have been given on this Friday’s industrial action.

The Government is still in talks with AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA), the largest Garda body representing 10,500 rank and file gardaí, but no agreement has been reached.

The president of the AGSI, Antoinette Cunningham, says that association will continue negotiations “for as long as it takes.”

“We return to the negotiating table today. We will continue as long as the talks are meaningful,” she said.

Ms Cunningham expressed disappointment at the pace of the talks to date, but she said that they were at a very early stage.

She told told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland there was no sense of divide between the GRA and the AGSI.

Members of both the GRA and AGSI are scheduled to stage unprecedented strike action for each of the four Fridays in November.