Gardaí believe they foiled possible shooting attempt as man held

Gardaí believe they foiled a shooting attempt in Dublin on Friday night after arresting a man in his 30s and finding a gun in a discarded bag.

Uniformed gardaí followed a man on foot to a nearby park after he fled his car in Collinstown.

One of the gardai involved in the chase and arrest of the man had only qualified as a garda from Templemore in the past week.

During a follow up search a handgun and ammunition were recovered and a man was arrested.

He was taken to Lucan Garda station where he is currently held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The handgun has been removed for ballistic and forensic examination while investigations are ongoing.

Local Independent councillor Francis Timmons commended the work of gardai in preventing a potential shooting.

“This is great work by the guards and it’s great to hear one of the guards was new from Templemore and only her fourth day on the job. This is a life saved, some family is not mourning the loss of a loved one thanks to the guards,” said Mr Timmons.

“As a community I call on all elected representatives and the community to assist the guards in any way possible to prevent crime in our great community. We have a great community spirit in Clondalkin and murder and crime are not welcome in our community.”