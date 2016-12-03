Gardaí believe Lucan murder weapon in burnt out car

Gardaí investigating the shooting of a well known criminal in west Dublin believe they have found the murder weapon in a burnt out car.

The body of Mark Desmond, who was originally from the Ballyfermot area, was discovered in open parkland – a large green area surrounded by housing estates - at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan on Friday.

The shooting took place after 8pm and a burnt-out car was later discovered some 2km from the scene.

Gardaí believe a firearm found near the vehicle was that used in the incident.

A postmortem will be carried out on Desmond’s remains on Monday.

Chase

At a press briefing on Saturday, Supt Liam Carolan said he could not comment on reports that the deceased was chased into the park before the shooting.

Locals reported hearing a number of shots, with one woman saying: “It was just like three bangs – pop, pop, pop.”

She added: “I didn’t really pay attention to it [THE NOISE]because there is a skateboard park just there [beside the crime scene].”

Supt Carolan said there was nothing to suggest body had been in the park for any length of time.

On Friday night, a local man at the scene described how a youth was seen “looking traumatised” and being helped into a Garda car.

“There was about 50 cops in here within minutes, they were looking everywhere,” the onlooker said.

“It just doesn’t happen around here,” said another neighbour.

A vehicle two men was reported speeding in the area around the time of the shooting, although there was no confirmation this was connected to the shooting.

The scene of the shootinh and the scene where the burnt out car was found are being preserved for technical examinations.

Murder links

Desmond was well known to gardaí and had been linked to the double murder of two young men - Darren Carey (20) and Patrick Murray (19) whose bodies were found in the Grand Canal in Co Kildare between December 19th, 1999, and January 10th, 2000.

He was charged with the double murder but the charges were later dropped by the DPP.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or who was in the park area between 7pm and 9pm to contact Lucan Garda station at (01) 666 7300

Minister for Justice and local TD Frances Fitzgerald condemned what she described as the brutal attack, “which is another reminder of the callous disregard for human life displayed by people intent on murder and mayhem”.

She said An Garda Síochána would continue to take every measure to counteract activity of this kind and would have the continued support of the Government in doing so.