Gardaí arrest two under global anti-terrorist laws

Gardaí have arrested two men in Dublin under anti-terrorism laws.

One of the men, in his 30s, is an Algerian national and the other, in his 40s, is from Morocco.

The two were detained in the Dublin area by members of the Counter Terrorism International Unit.

They are being held under the Terrorist Offences Act 2015, which includes offences of public provocation to commit a terrorist offence, recruitment for terrorism and training for terrorism.

These can carry sentences of up to 10 years in prison on conviction.

Both men are being held at Blackrock Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said a number of searches were also carried out in Swords, Stepaside, South Circular Road and Trim.