Gardaí arrest three after foiling armed raid on cash delivery to ATM

A member of a major criminal gang was wearing body armour when he was arrested during a foiled armed raid in Dunboyne, Co Meath, today. Gardaí believe the gang has been involved in a series of armed robberies and tiger kidnappings

The man was one of three suspects detained when gardaí hiding near a disused bank in Dunboyne moved in as an attempted armed raid was beginning.

A Securicor van had just pulled in to fill an ATM machine when the raiders, one of whom was armed with a pistol, ran towards it.

However, Garda specialist units had been monitoring the men and gathering intelligence in recent weeks. They tracked the suspects this morning and were waiting for them at the Dunboyne site, arresting all three and ensuring no cash was taken.

Leading criminal

Garda sources described one of the men as a leading criminal figure. They believe the 38- year-old Dubliner has been behind the planning, and in some cases the carrying out, of armed robberies and tiger kidnappings.

The sources said this morning’s robbery attempt was well planned, with the gang clearly having details about the Securicor van’s movements. The gang members were wearing gloves and overalls to prevent forensic evidence being left at the scene.

The man regarded as the leader of the three arrested suspects was detained a short distance from the scene of the attempted robbery, with the other two men arrested as they were moving towards the Securicor van.

The Garda operation was led by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with a number of Garda units, including the Special Crime Task Force and Emergency Response Unit.

Det Chief Supt Tony Howard said intelligence received by the Garda had been developing for a number of weeks and a “major operation” was put in place. “Nobody was injured and no cash was taken,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full body armour

“One of the men was wearing full body armour and they were heavily disguised in terms of clothing and other items. Obviously the body armour speaks for itself; there was an anticipation on their part, it would appear, that they may have come into conflict with An Garda Síochána . ”

The suspects are being held under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which deals with the detention of those arrested for organised crime gang activities.

Garda sources said the 38-year-old man detained has had addresses in both west Dublin and Co Meath in recent years and has been a target of the specialist units for some time.

He was previously charged with an armed robbery involving hostage-taking, but was acquitted after his lawyers argued some of the evidence was inadmissible. Other suspects for the robbery fled overseas, including to Spain and Australia, though one is currently awaiting trial for a serious armed robbery offence.

The three men detained today are being held at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations and criminal charges are anticipated in the coming days.