Gardaí arrest four over money laundering

Four people have been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into money laundering.

Two men and two women, aged between 34 and 46, were arrested after a planned search was carried out at an address in the Clondalkin area on Friday.

Cash in excess of £100,000 sterling (€91,000) was also seized during the search which was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin region.

The search was conducted by officers from the drugs and organised crime bureau and the serious crime task force.

The four are detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.