Gardaí arrest 35 in operation targeting transient criminals

Gardaí have arrested 35 people and seized 105 vehicles during a four-week campaign targeting transient criminals operating in north Dublin.

The operation, which took place on six days over the past month under Operation Thor, consisted of a number of uniform checkpoints set up simultaneously at entrances and exits from areas of north Dublin targeted by transient criminals.

Of the 35 people arrested, 31 were either charged or detained in prison over outstanding warrants.

Charges included burglary, theft, fraud, immigration offences and possession of offensive weapons. Further charges are expected following seizures of suspected drugs.

In total, 105 vehicles were seized from drivers in relation to a number of Road Traffic Act offences - in particular, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Summonses will be issued to these drivers for a number of offences in breach of the Road Traffic Acts. These operations will intensify coming up to the Christmas period.

Recent crime statistics showed burglaries fell by 26 per cent in the 12-month period to the end of June compared with the previous corresponding period.

When burglary rates for the first six months of this year are compared with the first six months of last year, the decrease is 36 per cent.

There were just over 14,000 burglaries and related offences recorded in the first six months of last year and just over 9,000 in the first six months of this year.