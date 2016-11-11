Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious Navan assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault and apparent stabbing on Thursday near, Navan, Co Meath.

The assault at Knockcommon, Beauparc, occurred on November 10th at about 10.15pm. A 21-year-old man was seriously injured during the incident and suffered apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. His condition is described as stable but serious.

A red Volkswagen Passat, 00 G registration, partially submerged in shallow water, was discovered a short distance from where the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any activity in the vicinity of Knockcommon, Beauparc, or Slane Road, Drogheda near Townley Hall between 9.30pm and 11pm on Thursday to contact Navan Garda station at 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111, or any Garda station.