Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cherry Orchard shooting

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a shooting at Cherry Orchard Court in west Dublin on Saturday night in which a man in his 30s was injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.20pm. The man was taken to St James’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Cherry Orchard Court area at the time of the incident or who may have information to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station 01-6667200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.