Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Belturbet crash

Gardaí in Co Cavan are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was seriously injured in a car crash on the N3 near Belturbet on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at about 6pm when a car collided with a van the man was driving .

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a Dublin Hospital. The occupants of the car were also removed to Cavan General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049-4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.