Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Swords

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 30s was assaulted on her way to work in Swords on Sunday morning .

The incident took place at about 6.45am on the R132 close to the Seatown road and the Seatown roundabout, known locally as the Woodies roundabout.

The woman, who was walking to work, was assaulted by a man wearing a grey hoodie. There are no futher details on the man’s appearance or what he was wearing at present.

The woman received minor injuries during the incident and she managed to get away from her attacker and was helped by a passing cyclist.

Gardaí would like anyone who was in the area of the R132, particularly between Balheary road and Seatown roundabout on Sunday morning to contact them at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700.