Gardaí appeal for information on Raonaid Murray murder

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information about the murder of Raonaid Murray on the 17th anniversary of her death.

Ms Murray’s body was found at 12.33am on Saturday, September 4th, 1999 at Silchester Crescent in Glenageary, south Dublin, less than 500 yards from her home. She was 17.

She had been working at a clothes shop, then known as Sally West, in Dun Laoughaire shopping centre that day. She left the shop at approximately 9pm on September 3rd and went with a friend to Scott’s pub in Dun Laoghaire.

She made arrangements with a friend to go to a nightclub later that night. She left Scott’s at approximately 11.20pm to go home and change before going to the nightclub. Her house is about a 15-minute walk from Scott’s pub.

She did not return home and her body was found just over an hour later at Silchester Crescent.

Gardaí say they have recently contacted and spoken again to a number of Raonaid’s close friends. As part of their ongoing review of the case, they are asking those who knew Raonaid well to contact the investigation team at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

“If any person has any information which could assist in identifying a motive for the murder of Raonaid and / or if any person has any doubts about the veracity of an alibi provided, we would appeal for your immediate assistance. You may be unknowingly shielding a killer,” gardaí said in a statement on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, phone 01-6665000 / 6665012 or alternatively the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A reward for critical information received is available from Crimestoppers - Freephone 1800 25 00 25.

Any information received will be treated in absolute confidence.