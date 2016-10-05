Gardaí and Revenue raid fishing vessels around the country

Revenue officials and gardaí have raided fishing vessels at ports in Dublin, Cork and Louth in what is believed to be an investigation targeting illegal workers.

The operation remains ongoing and so authorities have declined to comment on the details or whether any arrests have yet been made.

It is understood boats have been targeted in Howth, Co Dublin; Castletownbere, Co Cork; and Clogher Head, Co Louth.

There was significant garda activity at Howth port on Wednesday morning but the nature of the operation remains confidential. It is expected to remain ongoing until Wednesday evening or into Thursday morning.

“There would be a lot of concern in the wider community about undocumented workers in the fishing industry,” said Fingal County Councillor Cian O’Callaghan, who represents the Howth area.

“Anything gardaí can do about labour standards is welcome.”

The Irish fishing fleet has shrunk in size in recent years and many of the jobs on boats are now taken by non-Irish and often non-EU workers.

In Howth, members of the fishing community say that during the Celtic Tiger period, many Irish crew members went ashore where they opted for work in the lucrative construction sector, leaving vacancies in crews.

Initially, these were filled by immigrant workers from Eastern Europe and in more recent times, say those in the industry, from farther afield.

While the industry was almost entirely locally run in the late 1990s, many Howth based boats were decommissioned during the mid-2000s and have been replaced by fewer, more modern boats from other parts of Ireland.

Last year, the Guardian reported that Irish authorities had been aware of the trafficking of migrant workers into its fishing fleet since 2010 but failed to tackle the problem.

It cited documents obtained under Freedom of Information requests which purported to show the issue of trafficking fishermen from countries outside the EU was raised by officials tasked with investigating illegal employment and the flouting of immigration laws in the sector.

An earlier investigation by the newspaper uncovered what it said were allegations of “widespread exploitation of undocumented Africans and Asians and suspected cases of human trafficking in the Irish prawn and whitefish fleet”.