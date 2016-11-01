Full text of Nóirín O’Sullivan’s letter ordering gardai to work Friday

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has issued an order to to all Garda members to turn up for work on Friday, when a mass withdrawal of service is planned.

Below is the full text of the letter from the Commissioner directing members to report for duty and cancelling all rest days and all leave :

To each member of An Garda Síochána,

Re: Proposed action by the GRA and AGSI on specified dates in November 2016

Colleagues,

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) are currently in negotiations with the Department of Justice and Equality. In the event of failing to reach agreement in these negotiations, the Associations propose four dates of action by their membership commencing on the 4th November, 2016.

As Garda Commissioner, I am aware of the challenges and circumstances which members and staff of An Garda Síochána continue to experience. Despite these challenges, I acknowledge the continued dedication to duty which members of An Garda Síochána have shown and the commitment to continuously serve the community.

Our members have given selflessly to protect the public and the State, which is vital in maintaining the trust and support of the communities we serve. The reputation enjoyed by An Garda Síochána is reinforced by our daily interaction with the community and ensuring that public safety is maintained. I wish to acknowledge and express my appreciation for your professionalism and commitment in this regard.

It is in this context, I believe that in the event that the proposed course of action takes place, it may irreparably compromise our authority to police the State. In addition, it will negatively impact on public confidence in An Garda Síochána and jeopardise the respect in which An Garda Síochána and each member of the Garda organisation is held.

Section 7 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, as amended (the 2005 Act), places a statutory obligation on each member of the Garda Síochána to protect the security of the state and to provide a policing service that ensures community safety and the protection of the public. In particular, Section 7(1) of the 2005 Act sets out the function of the Garda Síochána is to provide policing and security services for the State with the objective of:

(a) Preserving peace and public order

(b) Protecting life and property

(c) Vindicating the human rights of each individual

(d) Protecting the security of the State

(e) Preventing crime

(f) Bringing criminals to justice, including by detecting and investigating crime, and

(g) Regulating and controlling road traffic and improving road safety

Section 7(3) of the 2005 Act states that in addition to its function under subsection (1), the Garda Síochána and its members have such functions as are conferred on them by law including those relating to immigration.

The events of recent days and weeks have led to An Garda Síochána finding itself in an unprecedented situation. In particular, the action proposed for Friday 4th November and subsequently is without precedent and is gravely damaging for the delivery of a policing and security service for this country as well as for An Garda Síochána as an organisation and each individual member of An Garda Síochána.

In order to avert these potentially serious consequences for the policing and security of the State and in accordance with my statutory functions under Section 26(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, as amended, to ‘direct and control’ An Garda Síochána; annual leave and rest days in respect of every member of An Garda Síochána on the 4th November, 2016 are hereby cancelled.

In these circumstances, members are hereby directed to make themselves available for duty during the period 7am on the 4th November, 2016 to 7am on the 5th November, 2016. Local Garda Management will be in contact with you to confirm compliance with this direction. It will be necessary to introduce two (2) twelve (12) hour tours of duty during this period. Local Garda Management will direct personnel under their control on their required duties to ensure appropriate policing of their areas of responsibility.

An Garda Síochána has a long-established and proud tradition of placing our communities at the heart of everything we do. In order to maintain this position it is obligatory that we ensure public safety and protection by providing a guaranteed policing service and maintaining the security of the State at all times.

I am confident of your support in these difficult circumstances and I remain confident that the professionalism, dedication and commitment of the members of An Garda Síochána will prevail in the face of these challenges.

_____________________

Nóirín O’Sullivan

Garda Commissioner

1st November 2016