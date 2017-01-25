Fresh appeal for information on death of Garda Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí have issued a fresh repeal for information on the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe to mark the fourth anniversary of his death.

To date, no one has been charged in relation to the death of Det Donohoe who was shot dead in 2013 outside a Co Louth post office.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan said An Garda was “as determined as ever” to bring those responsible for Det Donohoe’s “brutal and senseless murder” to justice.

Det Donohoe was shot dead on January 25th, 2013 while on a cash escort with his colleague Detective Joe Ryan.

As Det Donohoe stepped from the Garda car, gang members hiding behind a wall ran at them and opened fire, fatally shooting the father of two.

Det Ryan was then held at gunpoint beside the unmarked Garda car by two of the raiders while their accomplices stole cash and other items from credit union staff.

The staff had been in their cars waiting for the two detectives to arrive to escort them to a night safe.

“Adrian was the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána, ” said the Garda Commissioner on Wednesday.

“In his professional and personal life he was dedicated to the community he served. Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others.

“Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, the children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends.”

Extensive inquiries into Det Donohoe’s death continue to be carried out with support from international partners including the PSNI, said Commissioner O’Sullivan. She commended the investigation team in Dundalk for their hard work and said An Garda would continue its efforts “in this vain until justice is done.”

The Garda Commissioner also called for members of the public with any information on Det Donohoe’s death to come forward and help with enquiries.

“There are still people out there who know who the killers are,” she said. “It is never too late to do the right thing. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.”

Anyone with information in relation to the murder can call the incident room in Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Number on 1800 666 111.

The Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, has offered a reward of €50,000 for information that leads to any arrest and prosecution in respect of Det Donohoe’s murder.