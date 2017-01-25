Fourth person arrested after firearms seizure in Dublin

A fourth individual has been arrested following the seizure of a number of firearms at a warehouse in Dublin on Tuesday that were loaded and primed for an “imminent attack”.

Det Supt Tony Howard of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said at least 15 guns were found at the warehouse in the Greenogue Industrial Estate in Rathcoole, west Dublin.

Three men aged in their 40s and 50s were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the discovery, one of whom was arrested at the scene while the other two were picked up by gardaí nearby.

They are currently being held at stations around west Dublin under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Mr Howard said the firearms posed “an imminent threat to life” and the actions of the gardaí had saved lives.

“All criminals should realise that they’re under pressure from the gardaí,” Mr Howard told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We have a microscope, we’re watching individuals and we will pursue them,” he said.

“I can reassure the public that no effort will be spared and resources have been placed at our disposal by the Government to pursue anyone engaged in organised crime.”

Asked if the arms seizure was a dangerous operation, Mr Howard said: “Absolutely. Every day gardaí go about their duty, but certainly when they are about to confront a crime gang who have access to firearms the danger is ten fold, they displayed extreme professionalism yesterday.

“Nobody was injured which is always good.”

Semi-automatic weapons

Mr Howard also confirmed that Tuesday’s arms seizure included a number revolvers, a number of semi-automatic weapons, submachine gun, and an assault rifle and more than 1200 rounds of ammunition.

Overnight gardaí also seized a substantial sum of cash - which he said was in the tens of thousands of euro.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that the stash is related to the activities of the Kinahan crime gang which has its power base in the south and west of the city. However, gardaí say they have not ruled out the possible involvement of other people and that investigations will follow a number of lines of inquiry.

When asked if the raid was linked to the gang, Mr Howard said the investigation would look at “all avenues of enquiry” adding that there was “no doubt these weapons are connected with serious organised crime”.

He said: “There is absolutely no doubt there are very few groups or individuals who could amass not only the type of arms but the quantity and certainly the quantity of ammunition we seized.”

Mr Howard provided a strong indication on Tuesday that the seizure of firearms may have some link to the discovery of €35 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Port on Friday.

“It says volumes that organised crime groups have both the capacity and obviously the money to import those quantities of drugs. Similarly in relation to the firearms today, the reality of it is very few individuals or groups would have the ability to amass these types of firearms,” he said.

“All of these seizures put together really has resulted in a considerable impact on how these organised crime gangs can operate here in the State.”

He appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed any potentially suspicious activity in the Greenogue Industrial Estate over recent days to come forward, particularly any workmen or delivery drivers who may have been in the area.