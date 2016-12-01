Four held following seizure of narcotics worth over €1m

Four men were arrested following the seizure of more than €1 million worth of drugs by gardaí.

An ongoing investigation into serious criminal activity in the Dublin region targeted the Clondalkin area of Dublin on Wednesday and led to the interception of two cars and to an apartment which was searched by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

Street value

Drugs including 12kg of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and 3kg of heroin was seized and are believed to have a street value of about €1.1 million.

Four men, ranging in age from 30s to 60s, were arrested and are in detention at Clondalkin and Ronanstown Garda stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. They can be held for up to seven days.