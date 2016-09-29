Four armed men hold up bingo hall in Dundalk

Armed robbers held up staff in a bingo hall in Dundalk, Co Louth on Wednesday night.

Four men entered the hall shortly after 9pm and threatened staff with a hammer and a baseball bat. The men left the premises on Racecourse Road after stealing a sum of money and fled in a silver car.

In a statement on Facebook, Let’s Bingo said it had to close early due to the robbery to allow gardaí to interview witnesses and staff.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by such mindless criminals,” the statement said. “The main thing we are concerned with is that nobody was hurt or injured.”

No arrests have been made and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses.