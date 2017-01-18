Foul play not suspected in fatal hospital grounds shooting

A man has died after a shooting in the grounds of University Hospital Limerick but gardaí do not suspect foul play.

The body was discovered at the University of Limerick Hospital chapel on Wednesday. The man, aged in his 70s, and from a Limerick suburb, was found with gunshot wounds to his chest inside the hospital church.

The deceased was found by a member of the public who entered the chapel about 3pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were reviewing CCTV from security cameras at the hospital as part of their investigation and a Garda forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

A hospital spokesperson said the incident was a matter for the gardaí and that there would be no comment. Gardaí described the incident as a tragedy and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the man’s death.