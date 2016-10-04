Former Ulster rugby player accused of assaulting wife

A retired Ulster and Scottish rugby international has been accused of assaulting his wife.

On Tuesday, at Newtownards Magistrates Court, 37-year-old Simon Charles Jonathan Danielli was charged with causing criminal damage to an iPhone which belonged to his estranged wife Olivia Danielli, two counts of common assault against her and a further allegation of common assault against Michael Browne on March 11th last year.

None of the facts surrounding the allegations were opened in court and Mr Danielli, from the Coaches in Holywood, was not obliged to attend for the brief hearing.

Making a joint application, defence solicitor Dermot Bowes and a prosecution lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks to October 18th when it is expected a date will be set for his trial.

Ms Danielli also appeared on the court list, facing a count of criminal damage. It is alleged she damaged or destroyed her husband’s Jaguar XF car on August 9th last year.

Ex-Bath, Borders and Ulster winger Mr Danielli made 32 appearances for Scotland and 78 for Ulster before retiring in 2012 due to a back injury.

His estranged wife Olivia Danielli (nee Jennings) is the daughter of one of Northern Ireland’s wealthiest men, property developer Séamus Jennings.

A former model, the 29-year-old previously worked for Alison Clarke’s prestigious agency ACA Models.

Judge Hamill adjourned her case to October 18th also, telling the court that similarly to the case against her husband, “I will fix a date then”.

He repeated his stance, however, that “the first one first, that’s the logic of the situation”.