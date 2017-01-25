Former football manager drove while banned from driving

A former League of Ireland football manager has been sentenced to six months in jail and banned from driving for six years.

Glenties District Court heard that Sean Connor drove with children in his car while already banned from driving.

Connor (49), a former Sligo Rovers and Bohemians manager, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or driving licence on three occasions.

Insp Dennis Joyce told the court that Garda Dylan Conroy spotted Connor driving a silver Vauxhall corvette on November 28th, 2015, at Ardara.

Connor told the garda he believed he was entitled to drive because he was using a Northern Ireland licence.

Seized

Garda Conroy seized the car on March 1st, 2016 and again 11 days later when Connor again drove without insurance or a driving licence in Ardara.

Insp Joyce said Connor had convictions for a number of previous motoring offences.

Defence solicitor Cormac Hartnett told Judge Paul Kelly that Connor was under the mistaken belief that he could drive in the Republic with a Northern licence.

Connor was freed on bail and intends to appeal to a higher court.