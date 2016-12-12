Five men appeal severity of sentences for aggravated burglary

A number of men who received sentences of up to 20 years imprisonment for an aggravated burglary in Co Tipperary are set to appeal against the severity of their sentences in March.

Dublin residents Patrick Gately (29), of Primrose Grove, Darndale; Dean Byrne (23), of Cabra Park, Dublin 17; John Joyce (22), Lentisk Lawn, Donaghmede; Patrick Joyce (24), of Beaumont Hall, Beaumont Woods; and Thomas Flynn (22), of Moatview Avenue, Coolock were among seven men who pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at the home of a south Tipperary family - the Corcorans - on November 21st, 2013.

Sentences of 20 years imprisonment with the final four suspended were handed down to Gately and Dean Byrne; John Joyce was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with the final four suspended; Patrick Joyce was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with the final four suspended and Thomas Flynn received a 12 year sentence made consecutive to a sentence already being served.

The men were sentenced by Judge Thomas Teehan at Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court on October 1st, 2015.

All five have lodged appeals against the severity of their sentences.

In the Court of Appeal on Monday, Mr Justice George Birmingham set March 2nd next as the date for the men’s hearing. They were not in court for the procedural matter.

Submissions on behalf of all men have been lodged with the Court of Appeal office with the exception of Gately, records show.

Last June a legal aid certificate was transferred from one firm of solicitors acting for Gately to another firm which had come on record.

On that occasion, Mr Justice Birmingham granted legal aid to Gately on the same terms as in the Circuit Court.