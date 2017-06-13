Five body parts now found in suspected Wicklow murder

At least five parts of a suspected murder victim’s body have now been found in three isolated locations in the Wicklow Mountains in a Garda and army search operation.

Partial remains were found early in the weekend in the Wicklow Mountains but dismissed as belonging to a wild animal.

It wasn’t until the next day that a local person went to gardaí after seeing media reports about the murder investigation, a senior garda source said.

The search operation, comprising of over 100 soldiers and gardaí, is continuing today.

The remains are believed to belong to a white male in his mid-twenties who gardaí believe was murdered and dismembered to prevent him being identified. The head and hands, which would be particularly helpful in establishing the man’s identity, are still missing.

The man was killed in the last two weeks, gardaí believe.

DNA samples

The State Pathologist’s office has sent DNA samples from the remains to the Forensic Science Laboratory to be checked against the national DNA database.

On Saturday morning a local man was out for a walk at Glenmacnass Waterfall near Glendalough when he saw what is now known to be part of a human torso. However he assumed it belonged to a wild animal and did not alert the authorities.

That evening two hill walkers spotted another part of the torso in a bush near Glencree about 15km from the waterfall. Gardaí were alerted and began searching the area.

On Sunday the local who found the first remains saw media reports of the find and became worried that what they saw was linked to the Glencree find. He also alerted gardaí and the search area was expanded to cover about 30 square kilometres.

The two sets of remains have been matched to the same victim. The army and the Garda water unit have since found at least three more body parts including internal organs and part of a leg. These were located at the waterfall and at a third location by Lough Bray Lower near a youth hostel on the Old Military Road.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind but it is understood detectives believe the killing is unlikely to be linked to the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud in Dublin’s inner city.

Missing persons database

Detectives are examining the missing persons database and are appealing for anyone who is concerned about the whereabouts of their family members to come forward.

“We’re checking our missing person’s database but have not yet found a match,” Supt Ward said. “If there is anybody out there who has loved ones missing, we’d like to hear from them, please report it to the gardaí,” Supt Ward said.

“The postmortem indicates the person died possibly in the last week or a maybe a little while before that. So it’s not one of the historic cases, as they are known,” Supt Ward said.

The superintendent appealed to anyone with information or who spotted people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.

“In particular we’re appealing to people who use the area for recreational purposes such as walkers, cyclists, motorcyclists, hillwalkers. And also people who work up with the National Parks and Wildlife Services and Coillte and people who use the area for hunting,” Supt Ward said.

Anyone with information or who has spotted any unusual behaviour in the area is asked to contact Bray Garda station on (01) 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.