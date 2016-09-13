Fitzgerald vows relentless crackdown on criminal gangs

Burglary rates are plummeting following a 10-month crackdown on the crime of prolific offenders across the Republic under Operation Thor.

New data obtained from the Department of Justice shows residential burglaries are down by one-third and burglaries at non residences down by one-quarter.

The trend, which now appears pronounced and sustained, comes as a major relief to the Government and senior Garda officers.

Though most forms of crime had been falling for years since the onset of recession, burglary statistics remained high and continued their upward trajectory. This resulted in a fear of crime and political pressure, especially in rural areas.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said while the new figures represented a substantial improvement, every burglary was a “terrifying and upsetting” experience.

“We must remain vigilant. There will be no let-up on the crackdown which the gardaí are bringing to bear on the organised gangs engaged in burglary,” she said. We are determined to protect communities.”

According to figures supplied by the Garda to the department, there were 14,804 recorded burglaries and aggravated burglaries in the period to August 23rd, a reduction of 34 per cent on the same period last year.

Intelligence reports

Residential burglaries have fallen by 35 per cent to 10,853 cases and non-residential burglary is now down by 26 per cent to 3,951 cases.

In terms of on-the-ground Garda activity, Operation Thor has resulted in 30,062 patrols, 38,567 checkpoints, 38,927 intelligence reports and 15,912 searches.

There have also been 2,545 arrests and 2,932 charges related to burglary, aggravated burglary and possession of articles with intent to commit burglaries.

Along with Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan, Ms Fitzgerald last November revealed details of Operation Thor to tackle burglaries, rural crime and travelling gangs.

The initial budget, at €5 million, to help fund the operation was modest but has been supplemented and hundreds of Garda recruits have entered the Garda College in Templemore, Tipperary.

The Garda staff associations remain concerned about resources but acknowledge some progress is being made. And the additional resources and renewed focus on combating burglary is proving successful.

Ms Fitzgerald said she was continuing to prioritise “dealing more effectively with criminals who prey on householders”.

She believed the Criminal Justice (Burglary of Dwellings) Act 2015 would deal with repeat offenders.

“The new Bail Bill is being drafted at present, with a view to strengthening the operation of the bail system so as to make the law as effective as possible in protecting the public against crimes committed by persons on bail.”