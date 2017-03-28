Fitzgerald to brief Cabinet on Garda breath test controversy

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald is due to brief the Cabinet on the controversy surrounding Garda breath tests as pressure mounts on Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to explain the discrepancy.

It was revealed last week that almost a million breath tests recorded as being performed by gardaí between 2012 and 2016 never actually took place.

Fine Gael Ministers on Monday night expressed support for Ms O’Sullivan after a number of public appearances on Monday in which she attempted to address the latest scandal to affect the force.

She did not give an indication of how or why the recording of the tests took place. Ms O’Sullivan said an internal Garda investigation would attempt to ascertain the facts of the matter.

The Independent Alliance is due to meet after the Cabinet to discuss the commissioner’s position and a source said there was a “50-50”chance that the group would not express confidence in her.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman O’Callaghan said on Monday night he was still not in a position to express confidence in the commissioner.

The Fianna Fáil frontbench will also meet on Tuesday, but a number of senior party TDs privately said there was no way they would allow a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Ms O’Sullivan to succeed in the Dáil. The motion is due to be taken on April 12th.

Numerous party TDs, however, said they did not believe Ms O’Sullivan should remain in position much longer but stressed they would not follow a Sinn Féin lead.

Party leader Micheál Martin at the weekend suggested Ms O’Sullivan should consider her position, and one TD said there was no way the party could go back from that.

‘She is finished’

“I think there is a process under way, and the conclusion of the process is that she goes,” said one.

Another said: “She is finished. That’s the truth, she is long term.”

Senior party figures, however, said only the Government or the Policing Authority could remove the commissioner.

On Tuesday, Mr O’Callaghan maintained the Garda does not take statutory bodies like the Medical Bureau for Road Safety “seriously enough” and if gardaí had followed the correct protocols they would have known about the discrepancy in breath test figures.

He said the issue was “a blot on the criminal justice system” and “a miscarriage of justice that needed to be rectified”.

Mr O’Callaghan asked where Ms Fitzgerald had been for the past five days as she was the person politically responsible for the Garda.

“There are still no answers or explanations. No one has explained how 937,000 false breath tests were included in the Pulse system,” he said, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He also said that he would be advising his party colleagues not to support the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in the commissioner.

Ms O’Sullivan is expected to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee this week.

While Mr O’Callaghan said there were likely to be “many reasons” for the 937,000 breath tests that never happened, there were likely to be a “couple of dominant” reasons for the discrepancies and that Ms O’Sullivan should give an indication of what they are. This was echoed by Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The Policing Authority would not comment on whether it would recommend that the Garda Commissioner should be removed from her post.

It is understood, however, that the authority is paying close attention to events. It is awaiting further information from the Garda on its figures and audit, and the commissioner’s appearance before the Oireachtas justice committee.

Discrepancy

Meanwhile, the Medical Bureau of Road Safety said it first alerted the Garda about the discrepancy between reported breath tests and the actual number of tests in July 2014.

On Tuesday, Prof Denis Cusack of bureau said it became aware of the issue when extra mouth pieces for the breathalyser devices were not ordered.

Each test requires a new mouth piece and the bureau works with a Garda central stock depot to supply the pre-packaged equipment to Garda stations around the country.

“We noticed the numbers being reported on the Garda website and we knew the numbers of mouth pieces left. The numbers didn’t add up. We alerted the gardaí that the numbers were not adding up,” Prof Cusack told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Subsequently the bureau received a letter from gardaí saying new mouth pieces were not needed, he said.

In 2015 Prof Cusack raised the issue of the numbers again, on foot of a newspaper article about the number of breath tests being carried out.

He said the gardaí then carried out an audit and earlier this month asked the bureau to share its information on the number of mouth pieces issued, which the bureau was happy to do, he said.