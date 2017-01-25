Fitzgerald endorses lay majority on commission for appointing judges

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality Frances Fitzgerald has responded to expressions of concern by the judiciary about the proposed new system for appointing judges.

She told an Oireachtas committee that she believes it is “absolutely essential” there is a lay majority on the proposed new commission for appointing judges, and that there be a non-judge chair.

There was no suggestion intended in the Government’s proposal “that there is any distrust in the manner in which our senior judiciary has conducted the recommendation process over many years,” she said.

The proposed new regime would see the Chief Justice being a member of the commission but not its chair.

Responding to comments made at the committee, she said it was not the case that she was being disrespectful towards the judiciary. “Nothing could be further from the truth”.

Ms Fitzgerald was speaking to the Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality about the general scheme for the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill. The committee is also discussing a private member’s bill from Fianna Fáil deputy Jim O’Callaghan, which proposes a scheme that would have a majority of judges and lawyers, and would see the Chief Justice chairing the new commission. Mr O’Callaghan’s bill has gone through second stage.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross sought inclusion in the Programme for Government of the creation of a new system for appointing judges that would have a lay majority.

Ms Fitzgerald said getting the right mix for the proposed new commission will be “difficult” but she believed it was important that there be a critical mass of non-judicial, non-legal voices on the commission covering a range of expertise and experience.

She said that as part of the proposed new bill it will be made unlawful for any person to canvass for a person to be appointed a judge.

‘Attitude of disrespect’

The judiciary, she said, has indicated it does not agree with aspects of the scheme, but much of what the judiciary proposed is reflected in the scheme, if not in the manner proposed.

She said she believed the chair should be the “most highly qualified lay person” appointed to the commission. She said lay chairing of selection commissions in other jurisdictions was not uncommon, including England and Wales, and Scotland.

The proposed chair would have to satisfy the Oireachtas and be confirmed by resolutions of the Houses.

“That arguably is more open than the current system and that was no reflection on the special qualities and insight that a Chief Justice would have. The commission will continue to benefit from that unique expertise and insight.”

Mr O’Callaghan, also addressing the committee, said that no one would suggest that the Taoiseach should be on a committee but not be its chairman, as this would be seen as disrespectful to the office of Taoiseach.

The Government’s suggestion that the Chief Justice be on the commission but not be its chair was disrespectful to the office of the Chief Justice and “consistent with the attitude of disrespect” which the Government had to the judiciary.

He said the only reason the suggestion was being made was that it was agreed with Mr Ross at the time the Government was being formed “when Fine Gael would have agreed to drain the Shannon to get into power.”

He said the Tánaiste had adopted the language of Mr Ross “hook, line and sinker” in relation to lay and non-lay members.

Lawyers who were appointed to the judiciary were no longer practicing as lawyers.

The Government was saying the heads of the five courts - District, Circuit, High, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, should not all be on the commission “because they will pick their mates.”

He said that in fairness he did not think the Tánaiste agreed with the Government’s scheme. “I don’t think she believes in it,” he said. “I think it will damage the selection of judges in this country.”

Jonathan O’Brien of Sinn Féin said he did not believe Mr O’Callaghan’s Bill would address public perceptions that how judges were appointed required reform and he believed a lay majority was needed.

Independent TD Clare Daly said she also believed a lay majority was best. She said selection to the commission should be based on merit and this should include the nominees of the Bar Council and the Law Society.