Fitzgerald backs O’Sullivan to solve ‘deep-seated’ Garda issues

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has said she continues to support the Garda Commissioner and has no objective evidence that Nóirín O’Sullivan has done anything wrong.

Ms Fitzgerald is facing increasing political pressure over her support for Ms O’Sullivan as the force remains dogged by a series of controversies.

Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Labour have all strongly criticised Ms Fitzgerald for supporting the commissioner’s retention in her role.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s spokesman on justice Jonathan O’Brien confirmed they would consider tabling a motion of no confidence.

Ms Fitzgerald has publicly supported the commissioner despite concerns about her knowledge of financial irregularities at Templemore Garda college.

On Monday, Ms Fitzgerald said “while of course the Opposition are going to ramp up the pressure and use the commissioner to ramp up pressure indeed on me, I would say that politics and political expediency aren’t going to sort out the very deep-seated issues in relation to An Garda Síochána. ”

“I would also say that when you shine a light you see a lot of things that have been kept in the dark for a long period, and by previous governments indeed.

“The issues for example like Templemore and [phone] interception – the interception issues go back to the early 2000s with Fianna Fáil in government for 11 of the last 17 years.

“Templemore, we had reports in 2008, 2009; what action was taken then? And the idea that somehow you blame people who are trying to shine a light and do the current reforms is simply not the way that we are going to get real reform.

Ms Fitzgerald said the issues facing the force were endemic and it was not appropriate to pin responsibility on one person.

She said many disturbing issues had come to light but it was important that reform of the force continued.

She listed several of the reforms in process and said the inquiries that were set up to examine various problems with An Garda must continue. “You cannot have the outcome of an inquiry without hearing the evidence.”

The Minister also said no current concerns about phone tapping had been brought to her attention and that the issues reported in the media over the weekend predated Ms O’Sullivan’s appointment as commissioner.

“We have a High Court judge who oversees interception at present. I have no reason to believe there are any current abuses in relation to that.”

“But I would equally say when you are fighting terrorism and you are fighting serious criminals you need the powers of interception and in fact we have to bring forward legislation to make sure we can intercept other forms of communication that are now in use such as obviously the internet.”