Firearms and ammunition seized in Co Wicklow
Gardaí discover weapons during a search of wasteland in Bray as part of Operation Thor
Two firearms and ammunition have been seized by gardaí following a search of wasteland in Bray, Co Wicklow. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
Two firearms and ammunition have been seized by gardaí following a search of wasteland in Bray, Co Wicklow.
Officers discovered the arms and ammunition during a search in the Ballywaltrim area of the town on Friday, as part of Operation Thor.
The firearms have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.
Gardaí are continuing their investigations following the recovery of the weapons.