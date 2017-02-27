Fiona Sinnott: New witnesses appeal overmum missing since 1998

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott 19 years ago.

Sinnott, who was 19-years-old at the time, lived with her baby daughter at Ballyhitt, Broadway in Co Wexford when she went missing in 1998.

On the night of her disappearance on February 8th, Fiona was socialising with friends at Butler’s pub in Broadway.

She was last seen at midnight as she was leaving the pub.

Gardaí said a driver had seen a man and a woman on the road near Kisha Cross, Broadway at about the same time.

Two men, aged in their late teens or early 20s, were also seen nearby.

A Garda spokesman said none of these four people had come forward and gardaí were anxious to find them.

He said gardaí are also keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time, who did not or could not come forward at the time.

A total of 355 statements and 459 enquiries have been conducted by investigators into Sinnott’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.