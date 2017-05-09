Fiancee can take action over recognition of humanist wedding

The fiancee of Republic of Ireland footballer Eunan O’Kane has cleared the first stage in a court battle to have their forthcoming humanist marriage legally recognised in Northern Ireland.

Laura Lacole, a model from Belfast, is due to wed the Leeds United midfielder at a venue in Northern Ireland next month.

She has taken a challenge against the General Register Office for refusing to officially authorise the ceremony, which is to be conducted by a British Humanist Association celebrant.

Ms Lacole’s action is also directed at an alleged failure by Stormont’s Department of Finance to introduce legislation allowing the couple to have a legally recognised and binding wedding.

Freedom of belief

Ms Lacole’s lawyers claim she is being discriminated against under European laws protecting freedom of belief.

Granting Ms Lacole leave to seek a judicial review at the High Court in Belfast, Mr Justice Colton said it appeared to be an arguable case in which “an important matter of public interest has been raised”.

Proceedings will now advance to a full hearing later this month.

Ms Lacole (27) and Mr O’Kane (26) both described themselves as humanists - a non-religious combination of attitudes and beliefs centred on human experience and welfare.

Civil registration

Humanist marriages are currently legally recognised in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, but under current legislation in Northern Ireland, couples must also have a separate civil registration for their marriage to be recognised in law.

Speaking after the hearing, Ms Lacole, who is also vice-chair of Atheist NI, said she and Mr O’Kane wanted to be married in “the same way as any religious person would want to be married, in a ceremony reflective of their beliefs”.

Her solicitor, Ciaran Moynagh, insisted the authorities should not treat the couple’s deeply held beliefs any differently to those with religious views.