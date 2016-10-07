Father of crash victim:'I don’t know how we can cope without her'

Family and friends have paid tribute to teenager Katie Murphy who was killed in a car crash in Co Waterford on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old from Ballinamona died after the car she was travelling in hit a wall on Cliff Road, Newtown in Tramore at about 8.20pm.

Katie’s father Hilary Murphy paid tribute to his “beautiful daughter” online.

“We loved her so very much and I don’t know how we can cope without her,” he said.

Two other teenage passengers, a girl and a boy both aged 17 years, suffered serious injuries and remain in University Hospital Waterford on Friday.

The 17-year-old male driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

Katie’s uncle Paul Murphy also posted a tribute online to say he was heartbroken at the loss of his niece.

“Our beautiful and much loved niece, Katie, died last night in a car accident. Please pray for her and for her devastated mother, father, brothers and extended family and friends. Thanks to all the emergency services for their help and support. Rest in peace Katie,” he wrote.

Katie was a fifth year student in St Angela’s Ursuline school, which paid tribute to the “tragic loss of one of our treasured” students.

“Kate (‘Katie’) was a beautiful person. We extend our deepest sympathies to Kate’s family, friends, classmates, teachers and the Ursuline community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the collision to contact them at Tramore Garda station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.