Fast-food delivery man (40) ambushed and shot in ankles

A 40-year-old man who was shot in both ankles in Derry on Monday night was a fast-food delivery man who was ambushed as he delivered an order to an address in the Creggan area of the city.

The victim was pulled from his vehicle as he arrived in Culdaff Gardens by four masked men who were armed with iron bars. They dragged him to a nearby driveway where the victim, a family man, was shot in both ankles.

The victim was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gordon McCalmont said the shooting happened at 10.35pm: “I would ask anyone with any information about this shooting to contact detectives at Strand Road Police station . . . or the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously.”

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said he heard a car screeching to a halt seconds before the shooting. “I then heard the shots and the sound of a car being driven off at speed. When I looked out of my front window I saw the victim crawling on his hands and knees crying for help.”