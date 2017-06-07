Family visa from Ireland allowed Redouane stay in UK

An end-of-terrace, three-storey-over-basement redbrick house in Grosvenor Square in Rathmines, Dublin, was the address used by the London Bridge terrorist Rachid Redouane when he married his now-estranged wife, Charisse Ann O’Leary.

The wedding took place on November 7th, 2012 in the office of the Civil Registration Service on Lower Grand Canal Street.

Redouane is described in official documentation which records the marriage as a pastry chef; his then wife as a care worker. He gave an address at 30 Grosvenor Square, which was then divided into at least eight separate flats.

He and Ms O’Leary, who is British, have since separated and there is no suggestion that she was in any way involved in his crimes.

Redouane was able to stay in the EU after being granted EU residency in Ireland. The 30-year-old had been refused asylum in the UK in both 2009 and 2012.

His relationship with an EU citizen allowed him to apply for a “4 EU FAM” residence card. This card allows holders to bypass most visa requirements and remain in the EU for up to 4½ years before renewal. It would also have allowed him to travel freely between the UK and Ireland and to live in the UK.

Breakdown of marriage

As a “4 EU FAM” holder Redouane was able to return to live in the UK even after the breakdown of his marriage.

Immigration lawyers told The Irish Times that qualifying for the card is a relatively straightforward process provided the applicant has a passport and can provide proof of a family member who is an EU citizen.

Applicants must have been with their partner in a “durable relationship” for at least two years and must provide documentation such as photographs to prove their relationship is genuine.

There is no evidence that the relationship between Redouane and Ms O’Leary was a fraud. However, the marriage and the fact that they had a child together would “certainly” have helped his residency card application, an immigration solicitor said. “This person’s marriage would probably have passed the test in London as well as Dublin,” the solicitor said.

The “4 EU FAM” holders can also apply for citizenship after five years.

In normal circumstances, citizens of the two countries he claimed to be from, Morocco and Libya, require visas to work, study and holiday in Ireland.

“The only exception to that would be people coming in under a refugee programme but that doesn’t appear to be the case here,” another solicitor said.