‘Family life has come to a standstill’, says Kym Owens’s uncle

An uncle of student Kym Owens, who remains in an induced coma after an incident in November, is calling for anyone with information on how she was injured to go to the gardaí.

Ms Owens, an 18-year old Maynooth University student, was discovered on the 20th of November with injuries including two broken eye sockets, a dislocated jaw and a broken nose. She was found a short distance from her student accommodation in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Gardaí still have no suspects or eye witnesses in relation to the case.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show, Ms Owens’s uncle, Thomas McNee, said: “Examine your conscience, that could be your daughter or sister in that hospital and just take a leap of faith and go to the gardaí and tell them anything you know, even the smallest piece of information can lead to a breakthrough.”

He said that the family’s lives have “just been turned upside down in a heartbeat” following the incident.

“They were just getting on with their lives, an ordinary family, a good family. The entire life of the family has just come to a standstill,” he said.

Ms Owens had taken a bus from her home in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on the day of her injuries. Gardaí are investigating whether she was injured in a fall or hit by a vehicle, though a criminal investigation remains open.

Hundreds of Garda interviews have taken place in relation to the incident. It is understood Gardaí believe Ms Owens was not assaulted by anyone who had been a passenger on the bus she took.

When asked on Wednesday how the family had coped over Christmas, Mr McNee said: “It wasn’t Christmas at all. Christmas was cancelled. Even the neighbours around said they weren’t celebrating Christmas. Especially with the youngest in the house, it wasn’t going to be Christmas without her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday night a fund raising event was held in Castleblayney at which Mr McNee read a statement from family expressing their thanks for all the well wishes and prayers.

He said his niece was “fun and bubbly, she loved her sport, she played Gaelic football, went to school in Our Lady’s secondary school”.

“She’s the youngest in house, she has an older sister and two brothers. She was settling in nicely into college, getting into her studies,” he said.

“You never expect it to come to your own door. It’s been very tough and trying on the family, they’re keeping a bedside vigil with her every day. The staff at the hospital have been very good, doing everything they can for her.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-6666111.