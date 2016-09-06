Family believes reclusive woman ‘died of broken heart’

A reclusive woman who refused to let people into her home died several weeks before her remains were found, an inquest has heard.

The body of Maureen Fallon (61), of The Laurels, Terenure, Dublin 6W, was discovered in her home by neighbours on April 17th, 2015.

Described as being vibrant and fun in her youth, a relative told Dublin Coroner’s Court she believed Ms Fallon, a Co Mayo native, had died of a broken heart.

The desceased was described as outgoing and active in her youth but changed when her engagement to a man broke off a few weeks before the wedding to take place.

“I would say she died of a broken heart, of the disappointments in her life. She never opened up or sought help,” a relative told the court.

The inquest heard Ms Fallon refused neighbours, gardaí and relations entry to her home. “I felt she was badly depressed. I begged her to let someone help her but she refused all help,” the relative from Co Mayo said.

‘Begged’

Ms Fallon’s brother, Martin Fallon, said she had been a recluse for years and never left the house. She had to be “begged to attend” their mother’s funeral five years before her death, which was the last time Mr Fallon saw her.

Neighbour Hazel Kilpatrick told the inquest she was gardening and went out over to cut Ms Fallon’s lawn on April 27th, 2015. She noticed a kitten at the window, which she thought was unusual.

She and two other neighbours entered the house through the back door, which was open, and found the deceased on the stairs. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and cause of death could not be established by a postmortem, which found no signs of trauma.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned an open verdict as the cause of death could not be ascertained and extended her sympathies to the family.