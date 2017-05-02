Extradition of ‘dying man’ over Regency Hotel shooting halted

Attempts to extradite a Co Tyrone man over his alleged role in a gangland killing at Dublin’s Regency Hotel are to be halted because he is dying, a judge has said.

Kevin Murray (47) was wanted in connection with the killing of David Byrne in February last year but but extradition proceedings were ended at Belfast Recorder’s Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Mr Murray had been diagnosed with rapidly deteriorating and terminal motor neuron disease.

Judge Patrica Smyth she was satisfied “the only appropriate course I can take is to discharge the requested person”.

Mr Byrne (34), from Crumlin, was shot dead at the Drumcondra hotel after masked men dressed as gardaí opened fire with automatic guns during a boxing weigh-in at the venue.

The murder ignited a deadly feud between members of the rival Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Murray was detained last September under a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in the Republic. He was being sought for alleged offences of murder, possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

It was previously claimed in court that he had stayed overnight at the hotel in preparation for his alleged role in the shooting. Gardaí investigating the killing allege Mr Murray can be clearly identified on CCTV footage and in photographs.

Lawyers for Murray opposed his extradition by claiming it was unlikely he would ever stand trial because his motor neuron disease is so severe. They argued that would be unjust and oppressive to send a man receiving end of life care to the Republic. Medical opinion backed their contention.