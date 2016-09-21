Extra garda checkpoints as part of European road safety day

Extra garda check points are in place on roads across the State today as part of the European Day without a Road Death which aims to make September 21st a day without road fatalities.

Project Edward hopes to prevent all road deaths occurring across the continent over a 24-hour period as part of the EU Commission’s Road Safety Programme.

On average, 70 people die and a further 370 are seriously injured every day on Europe’s road network.

To date this year, 134 people have been killed on Irish roads - an increase of 20 when compared to the same period last year.

Of these 132 road deaths, 63 were drivers, 27 passengers, 20 pedestrians, 14 motorcyclists and nine pedal cyclists. On average, 15 people die on Irish roads every month.

Garda Inspector Oliver Woods, who was leading the traffic patrol on Dublin’s Ballymun Road on Wednesday morning, says the emphasis of Wednesday’s road safety project was “visibility” and making motorists aware of the presence of gardaí on Irish roads.

He said gardaí were working covertly and overtly around Dublin and across the country as part of an operation to get people to slow down.

He added that “hopefully there will be no deaths or lives lost on the roads today”.

“People need to know that if they drive without tax, drive without insurance, or if they drive over the limit, that there’s a chance they’re going to be stopped.”

Insp Woods was joined by five colleagues who had set up a patrol checkpoint close to the Ikea entrance on the Ballymun road leading out to Dublin Airport.

“The most important thing is that we’re here, that we’re visible. With the traffic coming out we’re not trying to inconvenience people because we know people are going to work.”

The EU Commission says it aims to cut road deaths in Europe between 2011 and 2020 by focusing on improving vehicle safety, infrastructure safety and road users’ behaviour as part of its Road Safety Programme.

In 2011, more than 30,000 people died on roads across the European Union, while for every death on Europe’s roads, there are an estimated four people left permanently disabled, according to EU statistics.

Speaking at the launch of the project last week in Garda Headquarters Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he was “very concerned” about the recent spike in road deaths in Ireland and that he was investigating whether “stricter” road traffic law enforcement measures were required.

To support the project, road-users are being asked to make an online pledge to be a “better, safer driver” on www.tispol.org/edward.