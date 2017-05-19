Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall to be sentenced today

Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, is awaiting sentence on Friday after pleading guilty last month to imprisoning and torturing a man in the garage of his home.

Footage recorded on a mobile phone was shown to the Special Criminal Court of Dowdall (38) wearing a balaclava and holding a tea-towel to the victim’s face before pouring water over his head.

The court heard Dowdall believed the victim, Alexander Hurley, was pretending to be a barrister and was seeking Dowdall’s bank details in order to defraud him.

The two men had met after Dowdall had advertised a motorbike for sale on donedeal.ie.

Dowdall, with an address at Navan Road, Dublin and his father Patrick Dowdall (59), of the same address, both admitted to falsely imprisoning Mr Hurley by detaining him without his consent at Navan Road on January 15th, 2015. Both also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley.

Jonathan Dowdall left Sinn Féin and resigned from the city council two years ago.

Detective Inspector William Hanrahan, of the Special Detective Unit, told prosecuting counsel Vincent Heneghan SC that on March 9th last year gardaí were searching Jonathan Dowdall’s house on the Navan Road, in relation to a separate matter, when they found a USB flash drive. When gardaí examined it, they discovered it contained footage of a man imprisoned in Dowdall’s garage.