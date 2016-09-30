Ex Nama official sent for trial for leaking confidential information

A former Nama official has been served with a book of evidence and sent for trial accused of leaking confidential information to an investment firm.

Paul Pugh (56), of Clontarf Road, Dublin, had been charged earlier under the 2009 Nama Act. The charge states that on, or about, June 6th, 2012, he intentionally disclosed, by email, confidential information relating to McCabe Builders (UK) Limited to a named individual at investment firm Connaught and Whitehall Capital UK Ltd.

He had been arrested and charged in June and there was no objection to bail. The DPP directed trial on indictment.

He appeared before Judge Gráinne Malone on Friday at Dublin District Court.

Judge Malone granted the DPP’s application to have him returned for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on October 28th. Bail has been set at €1,000.