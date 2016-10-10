Ex-Cork GAA player assaulted during game for ‘being a garda’

A 34-year-old inter-county footballer was cowardly and ferociously assaulted during a GAA match because he is a garda, the High Court has been told.

Garda James Masters told the court that in August 2010 he was playing with his local team, Nemo Rangers, during a Cork football championship match when he was assaulted by a member of the opposite team, Valley Rovers.

Garda Masters, who is based in Bandon, said the match had been uneventful until a scuffle developed towards the final whistle.

He had not wanted to get involved and had started to walk back to his full-forward position when he heard a noise from behind.

Bruce Antoniotti SC, counsel for Garda Masters, said his client had been turning to see what was happening when he suddenly received a ferocious punch in his face. He had been trying to get up when his assailant kicked him in the jaw while he was still lying on the ground.

Garda Masters, who played with the Cork senior inter-county team from 2005 until 2010, said that when he fell he saw that his assailant was wearing the Valley Rovers No 2 jersey. The court heard that the No 2, Noel O’Donovan, had called the garda a pig several times during the match.

“I took it as being a slang word for a garda,” Garda Masters said during a Garda compensation hearing.

The court heard O’Donovan was later prosecuted in Cork District Court and fined €1,000. Garda Masters is now suing the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.

Colm Smyth SC, counsel for the Minister, said the State was contesting Garda Masters’ claim for compensation on the basis that his injuries happened during a GAA match.

During cross-examination of Garda Masters by Mr Smyth, counsel informed the court that the State wished to call the match referee as a witness.

Following a brief adjournment, Mr Antoniotti said the case was one of “David versus Goliath” because the State was relying on witness statements collected during a Garda investigation into the assault.

He said the DPP had refused to furnish the statements to Garda Masters’ legal team on the basis they were privileged.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton adjourned the case to allow parties to bring motions for discovery of documents.